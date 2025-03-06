Rumors Heating Up About Jets' Aaron Rodgers' Next Landing Spot
We are less than a week away from free agency kicking off across the National Football League and that means the Aaron Rodgers saga could come to an end soon.
The New York Jets already made their decision by announcing that they will be moving on from Rodgers. Soon, the official move will be made. Rodgers will be free to sign with a team soon and rumors have started to heat up across the league about which teams could have interest in him if he continues his career.
Rodgers hasn't addressed the topic much, but rumors have pointed to him wanting to continue his career. But, we have to hear it from him before anything can be confirmed.
The New York Giants recently have been the most talked about team in the league when it has come to Rodgers. Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com discussed the latest rumors tying Rodgers to New York and suggested that he's already gone from a seemingly "last resort" to "viable" option.
"The question begs answering: is Rodgers and the Giants a perfect marriage of two parties who need each other or a desperate disaster waiting to happen for a team that can ill afford an implosion of potentially epic proportions? That all depends on perspective, so let's examine all sides as Rodgers goes from an option closer to a 'last resort' than 'next man up' ‒ as multiple sources told NorthJersey.com and The Record just last Wednesday at the Combine in Indianapolis ‒ to someone whose presence as a Giant may have been undersold just a bit," Stapleton said. "The situation was fluid and moving fast, and now Rodgers appears to be as viable as any other option, certainly a possibility with free agency approaching."
"The Giants gave it their best shot at trying to secure a trade with the (Los Angeles Rams) for Matthew Stafford, meeting with his representation at the Combine and putting together a financial structure that would have paid the Super Bowl-winning quarterback nearly $100 million over the next two years, a person familiar with the situation told NorthJersey.com and The Record last Friday...The Giants are not ruling out anything with regard to their quarterback pursuit, and that includes Rodgers and Russell Wilson, who visited the Giants last offseason before signing with the (Pittsburgh Steelers)."
This doesn't mean that Rodgers is guaranteed to land with the Giants, but it does sound like a real possibility.
More NFL: $94 Million Star Endorses Jets’ Aaron Rodgers For New-Look AFC Team