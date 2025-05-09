Sam Darnold Addresses Important Jets Question
The New York Jets selected quarterback Sam Darnold with the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Darnold stuck around with the organization for three years and showed some flashes, but things just didn't work out and he was traded to the Carolina Panthers. Since then, he has spent time as a starter and in a backup role. He joined the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the 2024 season and it's the best thing that could've possibly happened for his career.
Darnold started as JJ McCarthy went down with an injury and finished the season with 35 touchdown passes, 4,319 passing yards, and went 14-3 in the regular season. It led to a massive contract with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.
Things are trending in the right direction for him right now but he recently was asked about the Jets and how teams can improve with young quarterbacks by Sports Seriously's Mackenzie Salmon. Rather than taking any shots at New York, he had a very insightful answer.
"That's a great question," Darnold said when asked about the Jets developing quarterbacks. "It's kind of what everyone's trying to figure out. Franchises all over the NFL are still trying to figure it out and so to sit here and act like I know everything about it, I'm not going to pretend to do that. But, I think it's definitely important to have good people and good players around the quarterback. Whether it's the offensive line, running backs, receivers, or a good defense.
"Having really good coaching is important as well. Having a good scheme. There's so many different factors that go into it, especially when you have a young quarterback coming into the league. Especially now, I feel like college is so different from the NFL. I think that's the biggest thing, just having a good support system."
