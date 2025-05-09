Jets Fans Should Be Excited About ‘Steal Of The Draft’
It's been a solid few weeks for the New York Jets.
They were quiet as the National Football League Draft approached and that did a good job of hiding the team's plans. New York’s 2025 draft class started with offensive tackle Armand Membou in the first round and tight end Mason Taylor in the second round. After that, the Jets took cornerback Azareye'h Thomas in the third round, receiver Arian Smith in the fourth round, safety Malachi Moore in the fourth round, linebacker Francisco Mauigoa in the fifth round, and EDGE Tyler Baron in the fifth round.
It was a good draft overall and each of these guys have gotten positive buzz in different ways since the NFL Draft ended. Membou and Taylor unsurprisingly have been discussed at length but Moore was called a potential "steal of the draft" by Pro Football Focus.
"Experience, Leadership, Versatile," Pro Football Focus shared. "Alabama’s Malachi Moore will be one of the steals of the draft."
Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick followed up and said he's one of the "more underrated" players in the draft class.
The Jets traded up to the No. 130 pick in order to get Moore. Interestingly enough, it was Jets general manager Darren Mougey's first trade with the team, as shared by team reporter Ethan Greenberg.
"The Jets have traded up to pick No. 130 with the Philadelphia Eagles," Greenberg said. "Darren Mougey conducted his first trade as Jets GM and sent back picks No. 145 (fifth round) and No. 207 (sixth round). The Green & White have two picks remaining -- No. 162 (Round 5) and No. 186 (Round 6) in the 2025 NFL Draft."
Clearly, the Jets liked this guy and he will fill a big hole for the team in 2025 at safety.
