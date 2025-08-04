Sauce Gardner Called 'Biggest Winner' In Jets Training Camp
The New York Jets have a true cornerback one on their hands with superstar Sauce Gardner. Gardner was incredible in college and it's transferred over into his first few years in the NFL.
This offseason, the star defensive back signed a massive, record-breaking contract extension with the Jets to keep him in town long term. Now, he's working to live up to all the money the Jets agreed to pay him.
Justin Fried of the Jet Press recently listed Gardner as one of the biggest winners of the recent green versus white scrimmage during Jets training camp.
"Sauce Gardner isn't one of those players who needs a strong training camp performance to validate his standing on the roster, but that hasn't stopped him from putting together a fantastic summer to this point," Fried wrote. "Gardner was in peak form on Saturday, with SNY's Connor Hughes even remarking that this might be the 'best he's seen' from the All-Pro cornerback. He finished the day with multiple PBUs, including one on a pass intended for Mason Taylor.
"It seems Gardner isn't content resting on his laurels despite receiving a historic contract extension this offseason. He continues to be arguably the best player on the field every day at Jets camp."
It should come as no surprise that Gardner has been one of the best players in camp. He's one of the best players on the team and one of the best defensive backs in football.
His dominance in camp is only going to make the offense better. As the old saying goes, "iron sharpens iron," and that's exactly what Gardner is bringing to the table for the offense.
He's likely going to continue to be one of the bigger winners on the Jets throughout the preseason and into the regular season.
