Sauce Gardner Injury: What We Know About Jets Star CB
The New York Jets are being hit with injuries left and right so far this summer and there’s no end in sight.
Recently, the guys to watch have been rookie tight end Mason Taylor and three-time Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams. They aren’t the only ones, though. For example, quarterback Tyrod Taylor is also injured right now.
It’s not uncommon to see injuries pop up throughout the summer, but the Jets have been hit hard and that trend continued on Wednesday.
The Jets hit the practice field and superstar cornerback Sauce Garnder wasn't a part of the action. Afterward, head coach Aaron Glenn shared why.
Sauce Gardner out of practice; What's next for the Jets?
"Sauce wasn't out there today," Glenn said. "He has some calf soreness. Continue to evaluate him and see where he's at."
Any time the calf gets brought up, it's at least somewhat concerning. The reason for this is that any soft tissue injury is tricky because you never know how one person's body will react. If the calf injury isn't fully taken care of right away, it could lead to Achilles injuries, like we've seen in the past. With calf injuries, it's better to be cautious, which is what the Jets seem to be doing.
It doesn't sound like the team is overly concerned right now about the injury itself, but this will be something to monitor throughout the rest of camp in general. Reports out of New York have been positive about Gardner all summer to this point. Last year, he had a somewhat down year by his standards, but everything has been positive about him throughout camp. The team clearly loves him, as shown through his four-year, $120.4 million contract extension.
If he were to miss any time, that would be devastating for the Jets' new-look defense, but that's getting ahead. Right now, the facts are that Gardner missed practice with calf soreness. Now, we wait to see what the team says next about the matter. Injuries are popping up left and right and New York already can't catch a break.