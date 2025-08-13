Jets Star Gives Latest On Expected Return To NY
The New York Jets are going to get a significant piece back for the defense at some point this season.
Last year, the Jets lost Pro Bowl linebacker Jermaine Johnson II after just two games due to an Achilles injury. The Jets' defense took the hit but luckily, he's going to be back at some point this season. Johnson recently was activated off of the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List and has been cleared, but it's unclear when the team will fully let him go.
Johnson spoke about the team's plan for him and made it clear that he feels like he's ready to roll.
Jets star Jermaine Johnson II opens up after longtime road to recovery
"I'm going to bull-rush somebody and put 'em on their back, that's what's going to happen. I'm back. So I'm just excited to get back out there," Johnson said as shared by team reporter Randy Lange. "...I feel ready to go, but I trust them," he said of Glenn and the team's training staff. "Like I like to say, they're backing the Ferrari off the truck a little cautiously right now. I understand it. But I'm ready to go...
""Honestly, it's been great just being around the guys," he said. "I'm in every meeting, and I'm still able to jump into that leadership role while not yet being able to be on the field with them, so I think that's imperative. ... Just preaching the standard, technique stuff. I had guys show me this is how it's supposed to look, and this is my chance to pay it forward and show our young guys. So I'm excited to get off PUP and get out there because I'm a big believer in leading by example and now I finally get to do that...I'm just working hand in hand with the staff, knowing they've got my best interests in mind. And when they take the leash off me, it'll be fun."
The Jets are getting a superstar back and he certainly sounds ready to go. Week 1 is just a few weeks away now. It will be interesting to see if he can get up to speed ahead of the showdown. If not, it likely won't be long until he is back on the field afterward.
