Shocking New Suitor May Join Steelers In Aaron Rodgers Sweepstakes

Could the Saints be a real option for Aaron Rodgers?

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Aaron Rodgers has dragged out his free agency decision for quite a while now. At this point, it seems like the former New York Jets star is either going to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers or enter retirement.

But there was a wrench thrown in the Rodgers sweepstakes on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr entered retirement due to a shoulder injury that was going to require surgery. Carr won't be paid the $30 million he was guaranteed this season because he retired, which opens the door for the Saints to make a huge move if they wanted to.

This move could be signing Rodgers.

While Rodgers wouldn't elevate the roster to a Super Bowl contender, he would provide great leadership to rookie signal caller Tyler Shough. This would allow Shough to grow and develop for a season instead of being thrown to the fire as a rookie.

Now, this isn't to say the Saints are the favorites to sign Rodgers. In fact, there's a chance they don't aggressively pursue him, even with the extra $30 million of payroll. In fact, the Steelers should be looked at as the clear favorites, still, unless Rodgers is heading for retirement.

At this point, it's anybody's guess where the future Hall of Fame signal caller will end up. For the Jets, it's clear they made the right decision in cutting him, because this drama isn't something the young team needs.

