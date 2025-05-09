Jets Country

Jets' Offensive Lineman Have High Praise For Justin Fields

Justin Fields is primed for a huge year with the Jets.

Sep 29, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) throws a pass during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The New York Jets made the bold decision earlier in the offseason to cut quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They promptly followed that decision up by signing free agent signal caller Justin Fields to replace him.

Fields is seemingly ready to be the team's franchise signal caller going forward, though there are a lot of question marks around him. He hasn't seen consistent success in the NFL to this point, but no team has put him in the position to be successful yet.

Fields is still just 26 years old with his prime years ahead of him.

To make matters even better, Fields seems to have the support of some of his teammates. The team's starting left guard John Simpson recently spoke out with some high praise of Fields.

“He’s a super good guy, super quiet,” Simpson said. “He stays to himself. And you can tell – you can see how determined he is to be great, so it’s going to be fun to watch.”

Jets center Joe Tippmann seemed to agree, backing Fields with similar praise.

“You can tell he’s a great guy,” Tippmann said. “Great quarterback. Great leader.”

Having the trust and belief of the offensive line is a huge first step for Fields. We're still quite a way away from training camp, yet Fields has already gained some trust from his big guys up front.

Once Fields is able to work with the players on the team on a more consistent basis, he should be able to garner more trust and respect.

