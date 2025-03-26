Jets Country

Shocking Trade Idea Sends Breece Hall To AFC Contender For WR, More

Could the Jets swing a blockbuster trade with the Steelers?

Zach Pressnell

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) during pregame warmups for their game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) during pregame warmups for their game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
The New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers could come together to swing a blockbuster trade this offseason. This might sound a bit outlandish, but stay with me and let me explain.

The basis of the trade is simple. The Jets would send running back Breece Hall to the Steelers in exchange for wide receiver Roman Wilson and a 2026 draft pick, likely a third-round pick. The Steelers would likely be reluctant to trade their third round pick in 2025 because they already traded their second round pick for DK Metcalf.

For the Jets, this would make sense for a few reasons. They don't need to hold onto Hall because they have a talented pair of running backs, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, behind him. While Hall is the top back on the roster, Allen and Davis are more than serviceable.

Landing Wilson, a third-round pick in 2024, alongside another draft pick in 2026 would be a solid return for the Jets. While Wilson didn't play much at all last season, he still remains talented. The Jets have a lot of holes to fill on their roster, so bringing Wilson in would give the team a solid WR3 without sacrificing too much.

The Steelers have every reason in the world to give up on Wilson at this point. While the front office may be reluctant to give up on a player who was a top-100 pick a year ago, the fanbase is fed up. Pair this with the fact that Aaron Rodgers is likely headed to the Steel City and Hall makes a lot of sense as Pittsburgh's lead back. Pairing Hall with Rodgers would provide the 41-year-old signal caller with a sense of comfort if the Steelers land him.

This kind of deal would make sense for both sides and it has the framework to turn into reality in the near future.

Zach Pressnell
