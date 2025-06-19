Should Jets Swing Massive Trade With NFC Powerhouse?
The New York Jets have made a handful of solid moves this offseason, but they still have some time to finish off their 2025 roster before the season begins.
New York has a talented defensive, but it could still use some help along the defensive line, especially after letting Haason Reddick walk away in free agency.
Mike Gianakos of Clutch Points recently suggested the Jets could reunite head coach Aaron Glenn with defensive tackle D.J. Reader by swinging a huge trade with the Detroit Lions.
"There are actually two strong options for the Jets. Veteran defensive tackle D.J Reader had a bit of a down year in 2024, but he’s consistently graded out as one of the league’s top interior defenders," Gianakos wrote. "And Aaron Glenn is familiar with the 30-year-old D-lineman, having coached him in Detroit. Reader is a dependable veteran on an expiring contract.
"The Lions have Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike at the defensive tackle position and the team just spent their first-round pick in the 2025 draft on another DT, Ohio State product Tyleik Williams. So Detroit could be motivated to move Reader at a reasonable price."
The Lions have more than enough depth along the defensive line which could lead to this potential trade with the Jets. Glenn's obvious connection to Reader makes this idea even sweeter.
Given the fact that Reader had a bit of a down year last season, trading for him on an expiring contract makes a lot of sense for the Jets. And it would work to help the team put together the dominant defense that Glenn has become notorious for in the NFL.