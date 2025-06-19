Jets-Packers Linked In Wide Receiver Trade Buzz
The New York Jets desperately need to add a No. 2 wide receiver before the season begins and they're running out of time.
New York has Garrett Wilson as their obvious top dog. Wilson is one of the better pass catchers in the game. But behind him is a whole lot of mediocre in the Jets' wide receiver room. Players like Josh Reynolds, Arian Smith, and Allen Lazard are expected to compete for consistent playing time in New York.
Mike Gianakos of Clutch Points recently linked the Jets to a potential trade for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs, and it makes a lot of sense.
"With Doubs entering the final year of his rookie deal this season, the Packers should be open to a trade," Gianakos wrote. "Moving the wideout would clear space for Green Bay’s plethora of pass catchers while also allowing the team to get something in return for Doubs before he walks in free agency.
"At 6’2” and 200 pounds, Doubs would give the Jets a big-bodied, contested catch specialist – an ideal fit opposite the speedy and shifty Wilson. Still just 25 years old, Doubs is a strong route runner who’s demonstrated an ability to score, as evidenced by his eight-touchdown campaign in 2023."
Doubs is incredibly talented and young, but the Packers have so much depth at wide receiver, they could afford to trade him.
It would likely cost the Jets a few draft picks, but it could prove to be worth it as Justin Fields is trying to make a name for himself as the team's QB1 going forward. Giving Fields a unit like what he has to work with right now isn't very fair. Adding Doubs would upgrade the Jets offense quite a bit.
