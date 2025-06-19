Jets Country

Jets-Packers Linked In Wide Receiver Trade Buzz

The Jets and Packers have all the makings of a blockbuster trade this season.

Zach Pressnell

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) is unable to make while being covered by New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Packers16 4
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) is unable to make while being covered by New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Packers16 4 / MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The New York Jets desperately need to add a No. 2 wide receiver before the season begins and they're running out of time.

New York has Garrett Wilson as their obvious top dog. Wilson is one of the better pass catchers in the game. But behind him is a whole lot of mediocre in the Jets' wide receiver room. Players like Josh Reynolds, Arian Smith, and Allen Lazard are expected to compete for consistent playing time in New York.

Mike Gianakos of Clutch Points recently linked the Jets to a potential trade for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs, and it makes a lot of sense.

"With Doubs entering the final year of his rookie deal this season, the Packers should be open to a trade," Gianakos wrote. "Moving the wideout would clear space for Green Bay’s plethora of pass catchers while also allowing the team to get something in return for Doubs before he walks in free agency.

"At 6’2” and 200 pounds, Doubs would give the Jets a big-bodied, contested catch specialist – an ideal fit opposite the speedy and shifty Wilson. Still just 25 years old, Doubs is a strong route runner who’s demonstrated an ability to score, as evidenced by his eight-touchdown campaign in 2023."

Doubs is incredibly talented and young, but the Packers have so much depth at wide receiver, they could afford to trade him.

It would likely cost the Jets a few draft picks, but it could prove to be worth it as Justin Fields is trying to make a name for himself as the team's QB1 going forward. Giving Fields a unit like what he has to work with right now isn't very fair. Adding Doubs would upgrade the Jets offense quite a bit.

More NFL: Chiefs Linked To Blockbuster Trade For $9 Million Jets Star

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News