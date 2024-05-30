SI Ranks New York Jets' Backup QB Lower Than Expected
The New York Jets learned the hard way after underestimating the importance of rostering a capable backup quarterback.
After future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers was lost to injury four snaps into the 2023 season opener, a collection of Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian combined to lead the NFL's second-worst passing offense in yards per play (4.86).
Jets passers totaled 11 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over 17 games.
Seemingly learning from past mistakes, general manager Joe Douglas added a battle-tested field general early in free agency by signing Tyrod Taylor to a two-year contract this past March.
Sports Illustrated's backup QB rankings, however, suggest Taylor is a below-average insurance policy.
Ranking the second-stringers for all 32 NFL teams, SI tabbed the 34-year-old Taylor at No. 19 overall — a five-spot drop from his 2023 status with the New York Giants.
New York's backup plan ranks higher than AFC East rivals Buffalo Bills (22) and Miami Dolphins (24). Cincinnati Bengals' QB Jake Browning, who was not on the list last offseason, earned the No. 1 rating.
From SI's Ranking the NFL’s Backup QBs of 2024:
19. Tyrod Taylor, New York Jets (14)
Taylor has had a solid career as a reliable backup who tends to protect the football and runs an offense efficiently. He might play it too safe at times, but he rarely makes his coaches pull their hair out. There were lots of frustrations about Zach Wilson’s performance last year after Aaron Rodgers went down. — Gilberto Manzano
Although the criticisms of Taylor are fair, he should be a bit higher on the list based on prior achievements. There are few backups as accomplished as the Virginia Tech product, who won a Super Bowl as a rookie playing behind Joe Flacco.
"A lot of faith in Tyrod. I know the injury concerns, but I do know when he's out there, he's pretty damn good too," said Jets' fourth-year head coach Robert Saleh while addressing reporters during OTAs Phase 3.
Taylor, who will turn 35 on August 3, has accounted for a 28-28 record as a starting quarterback. He has logged 65 TD passes to 29 interceptions during regular season play.
He was a three-year starter for the Bills (2015-17), twice exceeding the 3,000-yard passing mark. In 2017, he led Buffalo to the playoffs, ending the franchise's 17-year postseason drought. Taylor totaled 3,226 yards of offense in 14 starts that year.