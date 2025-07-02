‘Small-School Linebacker’ Poised For Jets Roster Spot: ‘Big-Time Performer’
The New York Jets are going to have a wildly competitive training camp.
There will be a ton of new players competing for roster spots, including no less than 15 undrafted free agents.
One linebacker from a small school was featured recently by Jets Wire's Justin Melo as a player with a good chance to make the roster.
“Aaron Smith was a big-time performer at South Carolina State last season," Melo wrote.
"The small-school linebacker led the Mid Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) with 92 tackles (11 TFL) and added 5.0 sacks. Smith showcased some athleticism at pro day, running a 4.58 40-yard time."
Hailing from Manning, South Carolina, the four-year starter Smith became a cornerstone of South Carolina State's defense over his college career.
In 2024, he earned First-Team All-MEAC honors and a spot in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl. Despite Smith's smaller frame for an NFL linebacker (6-foot-2, 230 pounds), his sideline-to-sideline range and blitzing ability have stood out.
Smith’s versatility, particularly on special teams and as a rotational weakside linebacker, could give him an edge when it comes to making the roster. With a thin weakside linebacker depth chart, Smith's athleticism and relentless motor give him a strong shot for 2025.
New head coach Aaron Glenn is going to instill a culture of extreme competition with the young and hungry Jets. Nothing will be guaranteed for any player, which will create opportunity for a guy like Smith to come in and prove himself with a gritty training camp.
Smith will probably already have a chip on his shoulder, coming from a small school.
As Glenn and the Jets look to build a winning culture, they’ll need players with high motors to maximize effort on every single play, from Week 1 to Week 17. Smith can fit into that situation.
