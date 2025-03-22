Steelers 'Aggressively Pursuing' Aaron Rodgers: 'He Spent All Day There'
Is former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers?
Rodgers reportedly spent six hours with the Steelers' leadership on Friday, and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler provided more details on the meeting during a Saturday morning edition of SportsCenter.
“He spent all day there … just more of a ‘get to know’, exploratory session,” Fowler revealed. “They weren't talking hard numbers. They've already got a contract offer standing out to Rogers in place, so they talked about fit.”
“He met with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Mike Tomlin, owner Art Rooney, (and) GM Omar Khan. In fact, I was told the Steelers wanted to make this meeting happen so much, they skipped Michigan’s pro day yesterday, which if you know the Steelers, that's a big deal."
“I checked with the team source that said they're aggressively pursuing this. He's number one on their radar. Russell Wilson (is) not totally off the list, but they would like to try to make this happen.”
Pittsburgh knows that the New York Giants have also been pursuing Rodgers, and multiple reports have surfaced suggesting that New York’s signing of Jameis Winston hasn’t stopped the Giants from desiring Rodgers.
The 41-year-old future Hall of Fame QB Rodgers might also retire.
Rodgers went 5-12 with the Jets last season after missing nearly the entire 2023 NFL season with a ruptured Achilles.
New Jets leadership — GM Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn — informed Rodgers in February that they were planning to go in a different direction at the quarterback position in 2025.
