Jets Might Shockingly Draft This QB At No. 7, Says Insider: '30 Percent Chance'
The New York Jets might surprise a lot of people with their selection at No. 7 overall in the upcoming NFL draft.
From the moment Gang Green signed Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal on March 13, fans assumed the Jets would no longer be considering quarterbacks in the draft.
But that might not be the case.
According to new intel from The Ringer’s Todd McShay, New York remains high on Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart and might snag him at No. 7.
“The Jets could throw us a curveball the first night,” McShay said on a new episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast.
“Let’s just get it out there now; I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but I think there’s a little bit of love for Jaxson Dart in that building. Let’s put a 25-30 percent chance at most at this point (that they take him at No.7).”
Other sources have linked Dart to the Jets, pointing out that his skill set would fit well with New York’s offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand.
But to hear this scoop from someone as tuned into NFL teams as McShay is an eyebrow-raising experience, for sure.
The Jets might be throwing all of their support behind Fields as their starting QB for 2025, but based on how GM Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn handled the Aaron Rodgers situation, they are establishing a culture in New York wherein no single player is above the collective, Fields included.
Bringing in Dart could put some healthy pressure on Fields to perform while also providing New York with a possible replacement for him if he doesn’t produce over the next two seasons.
