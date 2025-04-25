Steelers' Draft Day Shocker Could Indicate Aaron Rodgers Decision
The New York Jets opted to cut Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason and sent the NFL offseason into a tailspin that seemed to revolve around the Rodgers free agency saga. This drama has essentially boiled down to Rodgers landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers or entering retirement. With Rodgers not committing to the Steelers, it seemed like Pittsburgh could go in a different direction to add a signal-caller.
The Steelers held the No. 21 pick in the NFL Draft, and many expected them to select Shedeur Sanders to be their new quarterback of the future. If the Steelers landed Sanders, it would essentially indicate that Rodgers is headed for retirement. But with the Colorado product on the board at pick No. 21, the Steelers passed on him and selected Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.
This decision by Pittsburgh could indicate the front office wasn't in love with Sanders. But it could also indicate that Rodgers will eventually head to the Steelers and the front office knows it.
There haven't been any confirmed reports within the Steelers' camp or Rodgers' camp indicating this, but the context clues of the draft pick speak for themselves.
If Pittsburgh was positive that Rodgers would retire, it would have made plenty of sense for the Steelers to use their first-round pick on Sanders, especially since they don't have a second-round pick to use on a quarterback.
As is the case with Rodgers, we will know more on the situation when he sees fit. The veteran moves to the beat of his own drum and he hasn't changed that yet.
