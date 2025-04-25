3 Big Name Prospects To Watch For Jets At Pick No. 42
With pick No. 7 in the NFL Draft, the New York Jets opted to bolster their offensive line by selecting Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou. Membou has a lot of talent and one of the highest ceilings in the entire class. It's likely the Jets plug and play him as a starter from day one.
But after Membou, the Jets still have some holes to fill on the team and quite a bit of talent left on the board.
Who are three prospects to watch for the Jets at pick No. 42?
WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
The Jets desperately need to add a wide receiver and there are quite a few quality options left on the board. Potentially the best pass catcher available is Iowa State's dominant wide receiver Jayden Higgins.
Higgins is a 6-foot-4 wide receiver with good hands and solid route running. He recorded 87 catches for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns in college last season. With Allen Lazard as the team's WR2 at the moment, the Jets could target a wide receiver at pick No. 42 and Higgins might be the best option available.
TE Elijah Arroyo, Miami
One of the biggest holes on New York's roster is the tight end position left empty after Tyler Conklin left in free agency.
New York was reportedly eyeing Tyler Warren in round 1 but passed on him to select Membou.
This lines New York up to land a tight end in round 2 with Miami's Elijah Arroyo still being an option who will likely fall to New York. Arroyo posted 35 catches, 590 yards, and seven touchdowns last season. He has a solid frame and good speed for the position.
TE Mason Taylor, LSU
Speaking of tight ends, the Jets could look to use the No. 42 pick on LSU's Mason Taylor, who's been regarded as one of the top tight ends in the class for quite some time now. He posted 129 catches for 1,308 yards and six touchdowns during his career at LSU.
He's a good athlete with good size that should translate to being a solid blocker at the next level. Taylor's hands and route running abilities are already pretty developed.
If he's on the board, New York could take a shot on him at pick No. 42.
