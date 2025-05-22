Jets Country

Steelers Give Update On Wait For Ex-Jet Aaron Rodgers

The former Jet is still available in free agency...

Patrick McAvoy

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is shown after he led Gang Green to a 32-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is shown after he led Gang Green to a 32-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers' top quarterback on the roster right now is Mason Rudolph.

The Steelers selected Will Howard sixth round of the 2025 National Football League Draft and also have signal-caller Skylar Thompson with the franchise. Rumors have swirled about a potential upgrade on the way in former New York Jets and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

A decision hasn't been announced at this time but organized team activites are about to kick off. The Steelers will have their first OTA of the offseason on May 27th and currently have six scheduled through June 5th. Mandatory minicap will follow shortly after beginning on June 10th.

Will the former Jet end up joining Pittsburgh? It's unclear at this moment but Steelers owner Art Rooney II said the team will wait "a little while longer," as shared by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"Steelers president Art Rooney II -- who said April 1 that the Steelers will wait 'not forever, but a little while longer; for Aaron Rodgers -- delivered a similar line on his way out of Wednesday's owners meetings," Fowler said. "'A little while longer. I’ll say the same thing,' he said."

The Steelers have had a big offseason that has included trading George Pickens away to the Dallas Cowboys and acquiring DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers could be pretty solid if Rodgers does end up walking through the door. But, it's still up in the air.

It sounds like the team is willing to wait, but it doesn't sound like that will be the case forever. If he does end up re-signing, it will make for a fun Week 1 clash against the Jets.

Patrick McAvoy
