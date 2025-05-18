Aaron Rodgers Biographer Might Have Revealed Ex-Jets QB's Plans
Aaron Rodgers is available in free agency but it sounds like the sweepstakes is nearing its end.
No matter what the former New York Jets star decides to do, it sounds like the saga is approaching its end and that he will end up landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This isn't a guarantee by any means. Nothing matters until Rodgers himself says it. But, the saga got another update on Sunday as biographer Ian O’Connor told 93.7 The Fan’s The PM Team that his expectation is that Rodgers ultimately will end up landing with Pittsburgh, as shared by Ross McCorkle of SteelersDepot.com.
“I just think verbally, behind the scenes, not that he guaranteed it, but he’s told (the Steelers), ‘Listen, I’m gonna play for you. I just don’t want to go there and then miss part of mandatory minicamp because of my personal issues," O'Connor said. "I’m pretty sure they’re gonna be solved by the end of May, at least in my satisfaction where I can give you my all.’ So that’s where I think he is,” O’Connor said."
It's been a long road for the former Jets quarterback this offseason. Most of the buzz has been about the possibility of him going to Pittsburgh. He hasn't signed a deal yet, but all of the signs have pointed to a move. We'll see what happens, but it does seem like all of the signs are pointing toward one more year of Rodgers in the AFC and a potential Week 1 date against the Jets.
