Jets Top-Ranked Player Isn't Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner
The New York Jets have a lot of talent on the roster.
It's a young roster, but one that has potential to win more than the five games they did last year in 2025. Justin Fields will lead the offense as the team's starting quarterback and there is plenty of weapons around him on the offense, including Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and Mason Taylor.
The defense is loaded with high-profile talent led by All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner. There's a lot to like about this team. Wilson and Gardner have gotten most of the headlines this offseason -- and rightfully so -- but Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema didn't have either ranked as the team's top overall player. Sikkema made a list of each team's top three players and had Wilson at No. 2 and Gardner at No. 3.
The top spot was held by three-time Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams.
"New York Jets," Sikkema said. "DI Quinnen Williams, WR Garrett Wilson, CB Sauce Gardner. Williams’ PFF grades dipped slightly last season, but he still earned a pass-rush grade above 70.0 for the fifth year in a row. After back-to-back 90.0-plus coverage grades, Gardner took a step back with a 73.2 mark in 2024, but remains one of the league's most talented corners. Wilson posted a 0.53 WAR, the best among non-quarterbacks on the team, while earning a 79.3 receiving grade."
Williams had six sacks last year in 16 games as he earned his third Pro Bowl nod in a row. He's just 27 years old and is a game-breaker when healthy. He racked up 18 quarterback hits is in line for another big year.
