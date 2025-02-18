Steelers' Justin Fields Has Some 'Intrigue' About Joining Jets
The New York Jets surely are going to be one of the most interesting teams in football this offseason.
New York has a new head coach, new general manager, and is moving on from one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history in Aaron Rodgers. To make all of these matters even bigger, the Jets happen to be in one of the biggest media hubs in the world in New York.
If even just one of these stories happened this offseason, it would be a hectic offseason. But, all of these things already have happened and there are plenty of more tough decisions on the way.
Who will be the team's next starting quarterback? There has been a lot of noise so far and it's hard to maneuver through it all. What's real and what's fake? That's the most difficult thing about the offseason because there's plenty of chatter out there. While this is the case, one insider who is worth listening to is ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He's one of the best out there and he shared on "SportsCenter" that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields has some "intrigue" about joining the Jets, as transcribed by Bleacher Report's Timothy Rapp.
"They could have some interest; they like the idea of a dual-threat quarterback," Fowler said as transcribed by Rapp. "He's younger. I'm told Fields has looked at that roster, sees some intrigue there too. They have some good young pieces, like Garrett Wilson and a good defense."
Fields is just 25 years old, was the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and has shown a lot of promise as a starter. If the Jets are going to bring in a veteran this offseason, there may not be a better option. Plus, he already has played with Wilson before in college.
More NFL: Jets Tied To 29-TD QB As 'Name To Watch' To Replace Aaron Rodgers