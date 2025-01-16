Steelers Legend Addresses Jets' Aaron Rodgers-To-Pittsburgh Rumors
Where will Aaron Rodgers be in 2025?
Will he be with the New York Jets? Will he be playing elsewhere? Could he possibly hang up his cleats? Anything could happen at this point. Rodgers said he is going to take some time to make a decision.
Recently, one team that has been floated as a fit is the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh's quarterback room is completely up in the air with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields heading toward free agency. Rodgers has been floated as a fit, but everything is speculation and hypothetical at this point.
While this is the case, Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger weighed in on the possibility on the "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger" podcast, as transcribed by Steelers Nation's Trey Carney.
"Is Aaron going to play anymore, I mean there's rumors of him coming to Pittsburgh," Roethlisberger said. "Which I don't think it's a good move for the Steelers. I don't think that's what you want. I don't think you want a guy for like a one-year Band-Aid just because if you think that you are just a quarterback away, then you go try and find a quarterback that you think can take you over the top."
Clearly, Roethlisberger knows a thing or two about playing in Pittsburgh. It doesn't sound like he wants Rodgers to join the team. This is pretty fair. Rodgers is under contract with the Jets and it would make a lot of sense for him to return if he wants to keep playing instead of leaving
