Jets Predicted To Steal Next Head Coach From Steelers
The New York Jets head coach position is open right now.
New York cut ties with Robert Saleh during the season in a shocking move and has been looking ahead to the future since. The Jets had Jeff Ulbrich as the interim head coach to replace Saleh. He recently interviewed for the head coach job, but it’s unknown if he has a chance at it.
The Jets have cast a wide net and have been linked to more head coach options than any other team with an opening right now.
Although it’s unclear how close the Jets are to filling the position, they may need to act quickly if they want to land their guy. The Jets already missed out on one top option as Mike Vrabel decided to take over the New England Patriots’ open position.
Who will take the Jets’ job? ESPN’s Dan Graziano predicted the team will end up selecting Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as the team’s next head coach.
“My prediction for the next Jets coach: Arthur Smith, current Steelers offensive coordinator
I could certainly see the Jets ending up with Aaron Glenn or Brian Flores, but I've already predicted those guys to land elsewhere,” Graziano said. “Smith was a candidate of interest to Jets owner Woody Johnson back in 2021, when the team hired Saleh. But at the time, Johnson was serving as ambassador to the United Kingdom and was not directly involved in the search. The Jets also considered bringing in Smith and adding him to their offensive staff last year before the Steelers hired him as their coordinator…
“The Jets' search is sprawling. They're also interviewing GM candidates, and they're asking them about potential head coaches. (They are also asking head coach candidates about potential GMs.) So there's a ton still to be figured out here. But with limited information about who might be the front-runner at this point, I'll take Smith. For most of this season, he found a way to make some pretty effective chicken salad out of a not-great QB situation in Pittsburgh.”
Smith has head coaching experience and has been tied to the Jets in the past. This seems like a pretty fair and logical prediction.
