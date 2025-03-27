Steelers Legend Makes Pitch For Ex-Jets Star To Join Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers certainly have been tied to a former member of the New York Jets recently.
Aaron Rodgers remains available and the Steelers seem like the most likely -- and seemingly only landing spot right now. He always could opt for retirement, but if he plays it seems like it would be for the Steelers. This is because two of his other potential other suitors -- the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings -- have either already filled their quarterback rooms or opted to go in a different direction (at least for now).
Rodgers visited the Steelers but we're still waiting on an answer on his future. Steelers legend and seven-time Pro Bowler Cam Heyward joined NFL Network and shared his pitch to Rodgers, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper.
"I would just say, you know, if you come to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the goal is to win," Heyward said as transcribed by Alper. "You know, we haven’t had the success we want, but the goal is still in mind to raise a Lombardi and bring that seventh one to Pittsburgh. We don’t really care about the glitz and glam of New York, but the focus is on good hard football, competing every day, challenging each other, trying to go from there."
With options flying off the board, it wouldn't be a shock if we were to hear an answer in the near future. But, this isn't guaranteed. There's really no way to know what Rodgers will do but it does seem like signs are pointing toward Pittsburgh.