Steelers Pursued 2 QBs Before Aaron Rodgers
Former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a wild offseason but officially will play in 2025 as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This seemed like the league's biggest unkept secret for months. Rumors swirled and all signs pointed to a partnership between Pittsburgh and the future Hall of Famer. The Steelers didn't take a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL Draft which only furthered the point even more.
The reason why the Steelers' job was open in the first place actually had to do with the Jets. The Jets beat out Pittsburgh to sign Justin Fields. He spent the 2024 season in Pittsburgh and it was clear the Steelers wanted him back, but were unable to sign him.
Everything worked out for Rodgers, but ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that he actually was Pittsburgh's No. 3 option this offseason.
"Also remember that this was the third option for the Pittsburgh Steelers," Schefter said. "They were in on Matthew Stafford and couldn't get done a trade. They tried to re-sign Justin Fields. He opted to go to the New York Jets where he will meet Aaton Rodgers on opening day. After they couldn't get a trade done for Stafford or get Fields re-signed, they pivoted to Aaron Rodgers. So, Aaron Rodgers right now was their third choice. Their best choice right now. But their third choice and he becomes now the third-best quarterback in the AFC North behind Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.
