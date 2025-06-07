Aaron Rodgers Contract Revealed After Jets-Steelers Drama
It's going to be a long few months until Week 1 action between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Justin Fields will face his old team and former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers officially will get a shot at his old team as well. After months of rumors and speculation, it was reported this weekend that Rodgers was planning to sign with Pittsburgh.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the contract details on Saturday.
"ESPN sources: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers was in the team’s training facility today to sign his one-year, $13.65 million contract that includes $10 million guaranteed and has a maximum value of $19.5 million," Schefter said. "The deal includes $5.85 million worth of playtime and team performance…"
It was a long few months, but now, the saga and drama officially can end. The offseason began with rumors about whether or not the Jets would hold to Rodgers. New York went in a different direction and then there was buzz about where Rodgers would go. He was silent for much of the offseason, but did open up about his exit from the Jets and it didn't sound amicable.
Now, he will return to town in Week 1 to face off against his old team while Fields also gets an opportunity to do so. This seemed like the most likely option for a few months, but now it's finally official. Aside from facing off in Week 1, the Jets now don't have any more ties to Rodgers.
