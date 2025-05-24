Steelers QB Wants Ex-Jets Star To Join Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback room is one of the most interesting to look at right now across the National Football League.
This isn't because it blows anyone away, but in fact the opposite. Pittsburgh's quarterback room is completely up in the air right now as the Steelers wait to find out if former New York Jets and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to come to town.
It seems pretty likely, but nothing is guaranteed. If Rodgers doesn't sign, the Steelers' depth chart will be left with Mason Rudolph, 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard, and Skylar Thompson.
We should find out more in the near future, but Howard at least made it clear that he wants Rodgers to join the room while speaking to Kay Adams on "Up & Adams."
“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Howard said. “That’s all over my head. But I’d love to be in a room and learn from him. Again, who knows what’s going to happen. I have no idea and that’s above my head."
Will Rodgers end up joining the Steelers? That has been the most talked about topic in the National Football League over the last few months. He hinted at the idea on Friday, but there's no signed deal in sight.
Rodgers would change the perception around Pittsburgh immediately. An offense featuring him, DK Metcalf, Jaylen Warren, Robert Woods, Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, and Pat Freiermuth would be pretty tough.
