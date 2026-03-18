Jets’ Long-Term QB Plan After Geno Smith Trade

The New York Jets are fortunate to have Geno Smith with the franchise right now. But, he doesn't answer the team's long-term question at the game's most important position.

The long-term quarterback question has been hanging over the Jets for a bit. New York tried to solve it by turning to Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 National Football League Draft, but that didn't work out. Aaron Rodgers had a stint in New York, but it was overshadowed by his Achilles injury that ended his first season in New York before it could begin.

Then, he was a bit rusty in his second season before the Jets moved on. The Jets turned to Justin Fields in 2025, but he was benched after nine games. This is just the last few years, but it has been a long time since New York had a certified answer at the quarterback position for the long term.

Smith isn't the answer from that perspective either. He's 35 years old. But he does raise the floor for the franchise for the 2026 season. The Jets are going to be better in 2026 than they were in 2025 in large part because Smith is in town. But what about in the long term? ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that the addition of Smith "reinforces the belief" that New York will look to add its quarterback of the future in the 2027 NFL Draft, unless Ty Simpson blows them away ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Jets reportedly are looking ahead

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

"One thing we heard: The low-cost trade for Smith (only $3.3 million in salary) reinforces the belief that the Jets are waiting for the 2027 draft to find their long-term solution at QB," Cimini wrote. "The one caveat: if they're blown away by Ty Simpson (Alabama) during the predraft process."

Arguably, this would be the right way to go. With Smith in town and Frank Reich running the offense, the Jets should be better than they were in 2025. But the 2027 NFL Draft is expected to be elite for quarterbacks.

A few guys who could be available next year are Arch Manning, Julian Sayin, Dante Moore, LaNorris Sellers, Jayden Maiava and Brendan Sorsby, among others. And the Jets have three first-round picks as well. Realistically, the Jets should have plenty of options and could always trade up if need be.