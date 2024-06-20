Steelers Release Jets' Former Second-Round Pick, Underscoring Draft Failures
It's another reminder of how little production the New York Jets have received from their 2020 draft class.
The Pittsburgh Steelers officially released former second-round wide receiver Denzel Mims on Wednesday, approximately 11 months after the Jets sent him packing. Initially drafted by New York at No. 59 overall four years ago, Mims has since struggled to earn his way onto an NFL field.
The 25-year-old Mims, who has not seen regular season game action since 2022, has only 42 receptions to his credit over 30 career appearances. The disgruntled pass-catcher fell out of favor in New York under head coach Robert Saleh's administration and he proceeded to cause a locker room disturbance by requesting a trade prior to, and during, the 2022 season.
Last summer, the Jets finally granted the underperforming Mims his wish. New York dealt the underachiever and his attitude to the Detroit Lions while also exchanging 2025 late-round draft picks.
One month after arriving in Detroit, Mims was waived/injured by the Lions. The Steelers subsequently signed him to their Practice Squad last October. Mims signed a futures contract with Pittsburgh this past winter, but the team cut bait following its June minicamp.
Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs released Jets' 2020 fourth-round running back La'Mical Perine, who later signed with the Steelers. Perine last played for the Jets in 2021 and did not appear in a game during the 2022 campaign. He made three regular season appearances for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in 2023.
With first-round offensive tackle Mekhi Becton and fifth-round cornerback Bryce Hall both signing elsewhere this offseason, the Jets have only one remaining player from their nine-member 2020 draft class. Third-round safety Ashtyn Davis is the lone draftee to earn a second contract from New York.
Three of the picks, two of which never played a game, are no longer active in the NFL — third-round DE Jabari Zuniga, fourth-round QB James Morgan, fourth-round OT Cameron Clark.
Further amplifying the massive failure that is the Jets' 2020 draft, all nine of the team's picks came in the Top 200. Four years later, none of the nine are likely to be NFL starters, except maybe punter Braden Mann.
New York's final selection at No. 191 overall, Mann struggled in three seasons with the Green & White. The Jets waived Mann in April 2023 and replaced him with veteran Thomas Morstead. The Philadelphia Eagles added Mann two weeks into the regular season.
The staggering lack of production from his first draft as Jets' general manager has Joe Douglas on the perceived "hot seat" in 2024.