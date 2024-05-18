Super Bowl Champions Release RB Highlighting Jets' Draft Failure
The Kansas City Chiefs released rarely-used running back La'Mical Perine on Friday, four years after the New York Jets drafted the Florida product at No. 120 overall.
Perine spent his first two pro seasons on the Jets' roster, but failed to survive the final post-training camp cut in 2022. His lack of NFL success underscores what has turned out to be a nightmare 2020 draft class for New York.
With Perine's contributions, or lack thereof, the Jets' nine-member class has been a complete dud. Only one of the nine picks - third-round safety Ashtyn Davis - remains on the roster in 2024 and he's not even a starter.
First-round offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is trying to revive his career with the Philadelphia Eagles while second-round receiver Denzel Mims has not appeared in an NFL game since 2022.
After making 10 appearances as a rookie in 2020, Perine has played in only seven total games over the past three seasons. In 14 career appearances for New York, he carried 72 times for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Perine appeared in three games for the 2023 Chiefs, but logged only 59 snaps on offense.
Three of Perine's Jets draft classmates are no longer in the NFL, including fourth-rounders James Morgan (QB) and Cameron Clark (OT) who never played a single game.
The Jets also whiffed on their first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting quarterback Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall. In Round 4, they drafted another running back in Michael Carter, who has since been released and subsequently signed by the Arizona Cardinals.
The track record hasn't been great, and New York can't afford any more whiffs at this point in time. The past draft failures mean this year's Day 3 running backs - Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis - will need to make immediate contributions.