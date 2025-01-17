Steelers Reportedly 'Not Interested' In Signing Jets' Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets are going to need to make a decision with quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Rodgers is signed for one more year, but there is growing speculation the Jets may cut him to save some money and move forward with their organization.
While nothing has been confirmed, it's an option on the table. New York could also decide to keep Rodgers and run it back with its talented team after making a few personnel changes.
If the 41-year-old quarterback does get cut, there will be no shortage of teams looking to bring him in. One of the teams that's drawn a lot of connections to Rodgers is the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pittsburgh employed both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson at quarterback this year. Both Fields and Wilson are unrestricted free agents this offseason. The Steelers don't have a high enough pick to take one of the top quarterbacks either.
But Gerry Dulac of the Steelers Radio Network doesn't believe the Steelers will be one of the teams interested in Rodgers if he lands in free agency.
"I can tell you it won't be Aaron Rodgers," Dulac said on The Rich Eisen Show ."They have no interest in doing that."
This likely narrows the Steelers' options down to re-signing Fields or Wilson.
It could also end up being bad news for the Jets.
If New York is to cut Rodgers, it's been connected to both Steelers signal callers. Seeing one of them re-sign with Pittsburgh would chop the Jets' options down a man.
