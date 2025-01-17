Jets' Aaron Rodgers Tabbed Top Candidate To Join Struggling AFC Squad
The New York Jets have an important decision to make this offseason and I'm not talking about the imminent general manager and head coach hires.
I'm talking about quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
While Rodgers hasn't fully committed to playing another season, he seems to have the gas left in the tank to do so. If the Jets' new head coach, general manager, and Rodgers are all on the same page, the veteran quarterback will be back in New York next season. If they're not, Rodgers could hit free agency.
Nick Suss of The Tennessean recently listed Rodgers as one of the top quarterback fits for the Tennessee Titans heading into next season. Suss ranked Rodgers third, behind Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford, on a list of over 20 quarterbacks.
"He's lost a step. He comes with all sorts of headaches. And he'll probably ask the Titans to sign three or four of his buddies," Suss wrote. "But he's still one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history who was essentially a league-average passer last season in his first year back from a massive injury. If he bounces back further, and the Titans can endure the cult of personality he brings, it's worth a thought."
Obviously, the Jets would need to part ways with Rodgers for the Titans to pick him up, but that may not be the issue here.
The main issue here is the Titans. Why would Rodgers want to leave the Jets and sign with Tennessee?
If Rodgers decides to leave the Jets and New York lets him go, it's very unlikely the 41-year-old veteran will want to sign a deal with a struggling team like Tennessee. Still, it wouldn't hurt the Titans to try.
