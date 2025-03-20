Steelers Tabbed As 'Best Match' For Polarizing Ex-Jets Star
The Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes is still in full swing right now.
It was reported this week that the Minnesota Vikings are going to roll with JJ McCarthy, but until Rodgers signs a deal on the dotted line elsewhere or announces his retirement anything can happen. Rodgers is a polarizing figure across the National Football League and is a future Hall of Famer. Even in a down year with the New York Jets in 2024, he had 28 touchdown passes.
If he wants to continue his career, there's going to be a team that gives him a chance and banks on him getting back closer to form another year removed from his Achilles injury that ended his first year in New York pretty much before it began.
With the Vikings seemingly out, who will land him, though? CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin attempted to predict where the top remaining free agents will sign and called the Pittsburgh Steelers the "best match" for Rodgers.
"The Minnesota Vikings would be a dream destination for Rodgers, considering their elite staff, fortified front and splashy playmakers," Benjamin said. "The Vikings seem more intent on riding with J.J. McCarthy, though, so the best match for Rodgers (besides retirement or waiting for a desperate injury-induced phone call) is probably Pittsburgh. The Steelers are often old-school to a fault, hence their recent wild-card ceiling, but they at least offer legitimate weapons in DK Metcalf and George Pickens, plus a Mike Tomlin-led defense."
Pittsburgh has been linked to Rodgers since the beginning. If he isn't going to Minnesota, the Steelers would certainly be the next best option over the New York Giants.
