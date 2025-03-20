Jets Should Have Eyes On Patriots After Latest Reports
It's a new era with the New York Jets and things already seem to be trending in the right direction.
Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey haven't wasted any time at all putting their stamp on this team. They opted to move on from Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams among others and brought in their next quarterback in Justin Fields.
There's more work to be done specifically in the wide receiver room after letting Adams walk. The Jets aren't the only team in the AFC East that needs help at receiver, though. The New England Patriots are also in need of a pass-catcher and reportedly met with four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs, according to The Athletic's Chad Graff.
"Stefon Diggs is in Foxboro to meet with the New England Patriots, according to a source," Graff said. "The Patriots badly need WR help and Diggs could provide that even if he may not be ready Week 1 as he recovers from an ACL tear."
This surely isn't news Jets fans likely want to hear. New York fans are familiar with Diggs after he spent four years with the Buffalo Bills in the division. He was a Pro Bowler each of those years and was a thorn in the Jets' side when the two teams faced off.
The Patriots and Diggs haven't agreed to a deal as of writing, but it wouldn't be ideal if he returns to the division. The Jets have a need at receiver themselves. Maybe they should give him a call before New England can get something done.
