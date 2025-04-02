Aaron Rodgers 'Holding Out' For This NFC Team, Ex-Steelers QB Says
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers are on the verge of joining forces, but something is holding up Rodgers.
Since being released in principle by the New York Jets in February, Rodgers has been talking with the Steelers, New York Giants, and Minnesota Vikings.
The Giants are no longer in the picture, but what about Minnesota?
Over the weekend, Steelers owner Art Rooney II indicated that Pittsburgh is close to signing Rodgers, but new comments from former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger have shed light on a potential issue in the form of the Vikings.
Per CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, Roethlisberger said on his podcast this week that Rodgers might be waiting for the Vikings opportunity to officially be off the table before he commits to the Steelers.
“#Steelers great Ben Roethlisberger … saying what we all think about Aaron Rodgers on his podcast: "I really believe that he's going to be a Steeler. However, the reason, in my opinion, that he hasn't signed yet ... I think Aaron is still holding out for Minnesota.”
While Roethlisberger hasn’t likely talked with Rodgers and is thus purely speculating, he’s probably correct.
From Rodgers’s point of view, joining the Vikings would give him a greater chance to compete for an NFL championship in 2025 than joining the Steelers.
The Vikings are known to be high on second-year QB JJ McCarthy as their starter, but it’s also notable that Minnesota has yet to publicly close the door on acquiring Rodgers.
Until the Vikings make a definitive decision about Rodgers, we probably won’t hear about the 41-year-old future Hall of Famer joining the Steelers.
