Super Bowl Contender Hints Aaron Rodgers Interest May Not Be Dead
Aaron Rodgers is still a free agent and is looking for a new home.
If he decides to sign with a team and avoid retirement in the near future, it seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers are the only team that could give him an opportunity.
There’s another team that has been linked to him recently, though. The Minnesota Vikings reportedly considered the future Hall of Famer but opted to stick with 2024 No. 10 overall pick JJ McCarthy.
He missed the 2024 season, but has plenty of upside. While this is the case, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn’t completely rule out a move with Rodgers on Wednesday although he did say the Vikings "want" McCarthy to be the starter, as transcribed by ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.
"For me to sit here and say that anything's 100 percent forever, that's just not the job," Adofo-Mensah said as trancribed by Seifert. "We're responding to scenarios and different information as it comes. So obviously things can change, but right now we're really happy with our (quarterback) room and we're going to look to upgrade it in different ways...
Adofo-Mensah also said that having McCarthy as the quarterback is "the outcome we want," per Seifert among other things.
The most interesting part of this quote is the fact that Adofo-Mensah committed to McCarthy but there was still at least a little bit of wiggle room.
At this point, it really doesn't seem like the Vikings are going to be an option for Rodgers. They've openly committed to McCarthy, but he if struggles in the spring action or another injury pops up, who knows?
If Rodgers makes a decision over the next few days, it seems like a near guarantee it would be between the Steelers and retirement. If he waits until closer to the NFL Draft near the end of April, maybe things could change.
