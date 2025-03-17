'That's Bogus': Jets Urged To Break Tradition, Reward Superstar Duo
Under former general manager Joe Douglas, the New York Jets rarely gave lucrative extensions to young players before they hit free agency. They were strongly against such practices.
The Jets once again face the same dilemma, as star receiver Garrett Wilson and franchise cornerback Sauce Gardner both are eligible for extensions ahead of their fourth seasons. So, what will first-year GM Darren Mougey do?
During a TV segment over the weekend, SNY-TV's Connor Hughes called on Mougey to break tradition and reward New York's superstar duo.
"The last Jets regime with Joe Douglas, they were very much in the realm and the world of, 'We do not play players after three years; we don't pay players after four years. We'll figure it out after that. We don't want to set the precedent that everyone after three years, we pay them,'" Hughes said. "I think that's bogus; I think that's an old logic. I think that when you have players, like you do in Sauce (and) like you do in Garrett, two players playing premium positions, two players that can be franchise cornerstones ... you reward them now because the price is only gonna go up and up and up."
Hughes also indicated negotiations with Wilson could be more difficult than talks with Gardner.
"At the time, dating back to the NFL combine a couple weeks ago, nothing was imminent," Hughes said. "And what I mean by that is this isn't like the Jets don't want to pay these guys. Aaron Glenn (and) Darren Mougey, they were just worried about the free agency, they were worried about getting things in line for the NFL draft -- trades, things like that. Once they got through that, they were gonna get to the negotiating table and figure out what they wanted to do with Sauce, what they wanted to do with Garrett.
"I think that the Sauce Gardner contract negotiation is the easier of the two because this is a two-time First-Team All-Pro. Those accolades aren't handed out to just anyone. Sauce Gardner will be the highest-paid NFL cornerback once the Jets extend him. Garrett Wilson -- a little bit more challenging. Because he's not Justin Jefferson; he's not (Ja'Marr) Chase. Where do you plug him in in the hierarchy of the best receivers in the NFL, and then where do you pay him as such? You know Garrett Wilson's going to have an opinion of what he's worth, which might be a little bit different than what the Jets have an opinion of what he's worth. So, I could see that one potentially getting a little more complicated."
At this point Jets fans probably shouldn't worry about New York messing things up with Gardner and Wilson. But stay tuned.
More NFL: Garrett Wilson Has Simple Reaction To Jets Reportedly Landing Justin Fields