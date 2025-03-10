Garrett Wilson Has Simple Reaction To Jets Reportedly Landing Justin Fields
The Jets have a new top quarterback, much to the delight of their top receiver.
New York agreed to terms on a two-year, $40 million deal with Justin Fields on Monday, according to multiple reports. The contract can't become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.
Garrett Wilson, arguably New York's best player, reacted by "liking" an Instagram post about the move, as revealed in a screenshot shared by NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.
Fields, 26, was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason. He started the first six games, winning four, but was replaced by Russell Wilson once the veteran returned from injury. A first-round pick in 2021, Fields completed 65.8% of his passes for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns along with one interception last season.
Fields will replace Aaron Rodgers as the Jets' top quarterback. However, fans shouldn't rule out the possibility of New York using the seventh pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to target a top QB prospect.
Regardless, Wilson appears to be happy about the move after enduring another rough season in The Meadowlands.
