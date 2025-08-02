Blockbuster Jets Mock Trade Brings Micah Parsons To NY For Loaded Return
Dallas Cowboys superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons has officially requested a trade out of Dallas and the New York Jets should be the first team calling Dallas' phones.
The Jets desperately need production from edge rushers and adding Parsons would do that and more.
The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt recently put together a blockbuster hypothetical trade that would send Parsons to the Jets in exchange for Breece Hall, Jermaine Johnson, a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick, and a 2028 third-round pick.
"The Jets are not exactly in a position to be trading first-round picks, though the prospect of adding the caliber of player of Parsons is tempting," Rosenblatt wrote. "The Jets are prioritizing young players as they turn the page on the previous regime — and Parsons is still only 26, plays a premium position and would provide star power for a team that is lacking it outside of Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson.
"Yes, they would have to turn around and pay Parsons the money he’s seeking — but it would be worth it in this case. I came up with a package without any firsts but it’s still pretty hefty: The Cowboys get two talented young players at positions of need."
When a player like Parsons lands on the trade block, the front office needs to throw the book out the window. It doesn't matter how the Jets normally operate. Trading for Parsons has the ability to change a franchise.
This deal likely wouldn't be enough to get it done. The Jets would likely need to include at least one first round pick to land Parsons, but even then, the deal would make sense for the Jets.
Still, the Jets would need to figure out a way to pay the superstar edge rusher, which might be the bigger issue. The Jets just signed Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner to massive contract extensions, so it could be tough to find the money.
However, if there's a will, there's a way. The Jets can shuffle some stuff around to make the money work, if they want the edge rusher badly enough.
