This New York Jets Player is the Ultimate Fantasy Breakout Candidate
It was supposed to happen in 2023, but expectations were naturally tempered once future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury in the opener.
Even in spite of the New York Jets' quarterback problems, wide receiver Garrett Wilson eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the second year in a row. He scored only three touchdowns over 17 games and failed to break into the top-tier of fantasy football pass-catchers.
With a determined Rodgers expected back at full strength, Wilson may finally have the chance to work with an elite passer with a reputation for bringing the best out in receivers.
As a result, Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Michael Fabiano included the Jets' WR1 in his eight-member lineup of breakout candidates.
Identifying one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end, one flex and one kicker, the SI analyst listed a collection of players who are poised to "break out and produce elite-level numbers."
Wilson occupies the top WR slot with old Ohio State teammate Chris Olave (New Orleans Saints) filling the other opening. The flex choice is also a wide receiver with Atlanta Falcons' target Drake London in that role.
From The Ultimate Fantasy Football Breakouts Lineup for 2024:
"Wilson was listed among my breakout candidates last season, but the injury that cost Aaron Rodgers most of the year sunk that idea like the Titanic. On a positive note, Wilson still averaged around 13 points per game with some less-than-stellar quarterbacks under center. With Rodgers back this season, however, Wilson will once again be in position to finally meet his statistical expectations. He’ll be a first-round pick in many leagues." — Michael Fabiano
With Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian throwing the passes, Wilson became the fastest Jets player to reach 150 career receptions. The 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year made a team-high 95 receptions, including 47 first downs, in 2023.
Likely to see more easily catchable balls thanks to the precision of Rodgers, Wilson can look to improve his career catch percentage (.565) in Year 3.
"If we can find a way to stay up right out there, and keep Aaron on his feet, I'm excited for that and everything that comes with it," said Wilson following an OTAs practice in late May.
Wilson and Rodgers seemingly established a great rapport shortly after the Green Bay Packers traded the decorated field general to the Jets 14 months ago.
Their chemistry was reportedly on point during OTAs in Florham Park.