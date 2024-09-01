This Statistic Key For New York Jets Success in Nathaniel Hackett’s Offense
The New York Jets hired Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator before last season, in part, because of his experience with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Hackett was Rodgers’ offensive coordinator with the Green Bay Packers from 2019-21. His ability to craft an offense around the All-Pro quarterback was part of the reason he was an enticing hire, even coming off his horrible one-year turn as head coach of the Denver Broncos.
Why? Well, look at those three seasons the pair were together. Rodgers threw for at least 4,000 yards in each season. That included a 2020 in which he threw a career-high 48 touchdowns passes and led the NFL with a 70.7% completion rate.
It does leave out one important point, though. Hackett didn’t call the plays with the Packers, as he had in his previous stops as an OC. Head coach Matt LaFleur did. But Hackett was instrumental in constructing the game plan.
Theoretically, Hackett knows how to create schemes to get the best out of Rodgers. Of course, he didn’t have the 40-year-old quarterback at his disposal after he tore his Achilles on the fourth play of the season.
That’s why, in ESPN’s estimation, Hackett gets a “mulligan” on last season. The site recently did a deep dive into each NFL offensive play-caller and pointed out one key statistic that each OC will need to exploit to get the most out of the unit.
So, this will be Hackett’s first season coordinating and calling play for Rodgers. But, even last season with a number of quarterbacks Hackett established a trait in his offense that is a common thread to Rodgers’ success with the Packers while Hackett was their OC.
That’s yards after the catch, or YAC as some call it.
According to ESPN Stats and Info, Jets receivers gained 53% of their yards after the catch in 2023. That put the Jets fifth in the NFL in the category.
The site also looked back at Rodgers’ time with the Packers while Hackett was constructing the game plan. Turns out, the Packers were “second in percent of receiving yards coming after the catch when Hackett was Rodgers' OC.”
So, clearly, Hackett needs to put Rodgers and the receivers in situations where they can take advantage of those opportunities. That will be one of the 44-year-old coordinator’s primary tasks this season.
Because the clock is ticking for Rodgers. If it doesn’t work this year, the Jets may feel compelled to make a move to maximize the career that their quarterback has left.