Three-Time Pro Bowler Makes Pitch To Join Jets
The New York Jets have been in the news this week thanks in large part to a former member of the franchise.
Former Jets safety Jamal Adams is available in free agency right now after appearing in five total games last year with the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions. Adams joined "The Jets Lounge" for a long interview and one topic that was covered was the idea of returning to New York. He made his pitch to New York about what he could bring to the table.
"(I would) just come in as a seasoned vet, give game to the young cats and help in any way, shape or form I can," Adams said. "I know I can still play football. I'm healthy and I know I can impact the game in a lot of ways. I just need that fair opportunity to come in and show what I can do."
Adams is a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, including landing a spot on the NFL's first-team All-Pro squad in 2019. The 29-year-old spent some time last year with Aaron Glenn while with the Lions. Adams had nothing but good things to say about Glenn and talked very openly about his initial exit from the Jets and all of the things he wished went differently.
Should the Jets consider making a move? New York has already signed one safety this offseason in Andre Cisco. The Jets also drafted Malachi Moore in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
