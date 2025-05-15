Ex-Jets Star Announced He Wants To Come Back
There are some intriguing former members of the New York Jets still available right now on the open market.
One guy who has had a tough few years is former Jets safety Jamal Adams. He was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by New York and developed into a star, but his exit from New York was messy. He wanted an extension that didn't come and requested a trade out of town. It was dramatic and he ended up being sent to the Seattle Seahawks.
Adams was a Pro Bowler once again in 2020, but paid just 12 games. He played in 12 games once again in 2021 but hasn't appeared in more than nine games since. Adams played in one game in 2022, nine games in 2023, and five games in 2024. In 2024, he spent time with the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions.
Now, he's a free agent and opened up about all things New York as well as other aspects of his career this point in a fascinating interview on "The Jets Lounge." You can check out the entire interview right here on YouTube.
He had a lot of praise for head coach Aaron Glenn, who he overlapped with last year in Detroit.
"(Aaron Glenn) I have so much respect for him," Adams said. "AG actually was my guy from my Pro Day, he ran my Pro Day back at LSU when he was with the (New Orleans Saints) he was the DB coach. From that point, we have always had mutual respect. Haven't really through the years been able to talk to him because of him obviously being with the Saints and me being in New York or Seattle, but when I did get the call to go to Detroit, I was super excited, man. I always wanted to be coached by him. He's a legend and was on the wall in the Jets facility. I used to see that all the time. I always knew he was a ballplayer."
He also noted it would be a "dream come true" to return.
"I would be lying to you if I sat here and told you I didn't want to return home (to the Jets)," Adams said. "I'm not talking about Dallas. I'm talking about New York. I would love to be back with the Jets and obviously finish it the right way. That would be a dream come true."
Should New York bring him back?
