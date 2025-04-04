Jets Country

Todd Bowles Takes Hard Stance On Recently Signed Ex-Jets Star

Todd Bowles didn't hold back on newly signed edge rusher Haason Reddick.

Zach Pressnell

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley (18) runs with the ball while being pursued by New York Jets defensive end Haason Reddick (7) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley (18) runs with the ball while being pursued by New York Jets defensive end Haason Reddick (7) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
The New York Jets had a disaster of a time dealing with edge rusher Haason Reddick last season. After acquiring him from the Philadelphia Eagles, Reddick sat out half the season as he waited on a new contract. Once returning to the field, it was a disaster. He hardly made an impact and recorded just one sack on the season.

Now, Reddick is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Todd Bowles, and assistant coach Larry Foote. Bowles and Foote seemingly know Reddick well and expect him to return to his former self next season.

"I knew him as a player," Bowles said. "Foote had a lot to do with him, and we talked about it quite a bit. I knew he was a heck of a pass rusher. We needed a pass rusher, and we knew he started halfway through the season, so I would consider last season a wash for him, and we expect him to be his old self with us."

Bowles echoed the importance of being able to rush the passer with four pass rushers and highlighting how Reddick could help Tampa Bay do that, especially if he plays like his old self.

"He can rush the passer," Bowles said. "So if we got guys that can rush the passer, we let them rush the passer. Like I said last year, we need to rush better with four. I think he brings a great addition to help us rush with four so we can cover more and do those type of things. We'll still pressure some, but hopefully it won't be as much as last year because we had to instead of how we want to. So I think he brings that to the table for us."

The "former self" being discussed here is the player who recorded double digit sacks in each season from 2020 to 2023. If the Buccaneers can get that player back to the field, they'll have a much better time with Reddick than the Jets did.

