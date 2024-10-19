Trading New York Jets Holdout More Difficult Due to Contract Terms
Amid all the buzz of the New York Jets acquiring wide receiver Davante Adams, their ability to either sign or trade pass rusher Hasson Reddick has taken a back seat all week.
Reddick hired Drew Rosenhaus and his agency to represent him after CAA dropped him last week. Rosenhaus met with the Jets on Monday about a new contract.
But he also secured permission from New York to shop his client around via trade and the Jets gave him a short window to do so.
Rosenhaus has made it clear as he's made the media rounds that he wants to help Reddick get into a long-term deal with the Jets.
"We look forward to working with the Jets to get this resolved as soon as possible," Rosenhaus said after he was hired. "Haason would like to be a New York Jet for years to come, and our goal is to make that happen."
As far as the trade market goes, there hasn’t been much movement on Reddick and a couple of the key terms of the deal may explain why.
When the Jets traded for Reddick, they sent a conditional 2026 third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles. If Reddick were to play 67.5% of the Jets’ snaps or record 10 sacks then the pick would convert into a second-round selection.
The report, from Bears Wire at USA Today, didn't indicate if that clause would carry over to the new team if the Jets traded him.
But there's another clause in the deal that could make things even harder for the Jets. The Eagles apparently wanted some protection in case New York made a deal to move Reddick at some point which, considering how things have gone, was smart on their part.
Per Bears Wire, if the Jets trade Reddick to an NFC team then New York would owe Philadelphia a second-round pick.
That could be why the market is so tepid right now for Reddick. It could also simply be that no one wants to deal with the headache that Reddick has become in New York.
Entering Sunday’s game Reddick is set to lose another game check worth nearly $800,000. That will add to his tab, which per ESPN is $4.7 million in game checks and $5 million in NFL-mandated fines.
CAA dropped Reddick because the player was reportedly not taking their advice. Reports after they parted ways indicated that Reddick turned down a one-year deal CAA negotiated with the Jets that would have cured his fines, made him more money in 2024 and ensured his free agency after the season.
It’s quite possible the Jets are stuck with him until Rosenhaus can either strike a deal with New York or someone else.