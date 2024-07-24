New York Jets, Haason Reddick Set for Ugly Contract Standoff
The New York Jets made a splash this offseason when they acquired edge rusher Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Reddick, the Jets sent a conditional third-round pick to the Eagles.
That pick will turn into a second-rounder should Reddick play at least 67.5 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in 2024 and record at least 10 sacks. To accomplish those feats, he needs to be on the field, but it is anyone’s guess when that will occur.
Currently, Reddick remains away from New York because of a contract dispute. He is entering the final year of a three-year deal that will pay him $14.5 million and did not report for the start of training camp.
It is something that the Jets knew he wanted resolved when they acquired him from Philadelphia. Why would New York acquire a disgruntled player and not have things figured out beforehand?
According to Connor Hughes of SNY, the reason things have gotten to this point could fall on Reddick and his representatives. Sources who Hughes spoke to revealed that New York actually made an offer before the trade that would have been a raise from his scheduled earnings.
Reportedly seeking $25-28 million, the Jets said they needed to see him perform before committing that much money to him. To find some middle ground, the team was willing to adjust his current deal, changing around some of the language to convert non-guaranteed money into guaranteed money or add incentives.
Per the source who spoke to Hughes, this was something Reddick was on board with. He would attend the offseason workouts, including mini camp and training camp.
Should he perform at a high level, an in-season extension could be worked out. Something was lost in translation, or Reddick had a change of heart, as he hadn’t been present for anything.
Seemingly fed up, New York has made it clear no more negotiations will be done until Reddick shows up. The team is unsure when that will be, but they will fine him accordingly for his absences. Per the CBA, that is $50,000 per day he misses.
This is a major blow to the Jets plans defensively. Reddick is an elite pass rusher, recording double-digit sacks in four straight seasons. Over the last two seasons with the Eagles, he has recorded 27 sacks with 24 tackles for loss, 49 quarterback hits and 76 total pressures.
No longer on the same page and with neither side willing to budge, things are going to be ugly. Reddick and his reps and New York are currently engaged in a high-stakes staring contest, seeing who will blink first.