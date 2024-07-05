Two Shocking Stats To Note for New York Jets Star Sauce Gardner
The New York Jets have one of the best cornerbacks in the entire NFL. Sauce Gardner has been a star since the moment he stepped foot on the field for the franchise.
Gardner is one of the best shutdown cornerbacks in the league. Not too long ago, shutdown corners were much more prevalent around the NFL than they are today. There aren't many cornerbacks who can do what Gardner does for the Jets.
Not only has Gardner been an absolute star, he has taken his game to a different level in clutch situations.
Pro Football Focus has shared two insane clutch statistics to note about the young New York star.
First up, he has only allowed a 36.7 percent completion rate in the final quarter of a game. Secondly, he has only given up 76 receiving yards during the fourth quarter and overtime combined.
Those two numbers show why the Jets' defense is so strong. Late in the game, opposing teams are very limited in what they can do in the passing game. They have to look in other places than where Gardner is playing on the field.
During his first two NFL seasons, Gardner has compiled 132 total tackles to go along with a forced fumble, two interceptions, and 32 defended passes.
Most fans would expect more interception numbers from the 23-year-old. However, opposing quarterbacks do not put footballs in a position for him to pick them off.
When they throw at him, they're extremely careful. He has broken up an average 16 passes per season, which is an insane number in and of itself. The interception total doesn't matter when his opponent doesn't heavily impact most games.
Looking ahead to the 2024 season, New York will need their star cornerback to continue playing at the top of his game. They have a legitimate chance to compete with Aaron Rodgers back on the field.
If the defense can continue limiting opposing offenses, the Jets should have the offense this year to outscore opponents.
Gardner hasn't even hit his prime. He still has more room to improve his game and grow. That is a scary thought for opposing quarterbacks.
Expect to see another strong season from Gardner in 2024. He's not a fluke and he puts in the work to be as good as he has been. In late-game situations, he's one of the best and will continue being just that.