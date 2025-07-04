Jets Sleeper? Rookie Can Solve Years-Long Issue
Over the last few years, two position groups that have been discussed at length have been the offensive line and safety.
The Jets have used early-round draft capital in recent years to bolster the offensive line and No. 7 pick Armand Membou appears to be the final piece of the puzzle -- at least on paper. We'll see how everything works out in preseason action and into the 2025 season, but on paper at least, the Jets' offensive line looks like it has the potential to be among the top 10 in the league in 2025.
What about safety?
New York went out in free agency and signed Andre Cisco to a one-year, $8.5 million deal after spending the first four years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's going to play a big role in 2025, but the key to the safety room arguably was found in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft in Malachi Moore. He played five years at Alabama was compared to former New England Patriots star Devin McCourty ahead of the NFL Draft by Bleacher Report's scouting department.
Moore is an exciting prospect to follow because of the fact that he's coming from a high-level, pro-style program like Alabama and had plenty of success. He racked up seven interceptions, 25 passes defended, and 214 tackles in 64 games played. Moore is a guy who could quickly become the sleeper of the 2025 draft class for New York.
