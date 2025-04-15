Jets Country

Versatile 1,233-Yard Superstar Tabbed 'Best Fit' For Jets

The Jets could land a superstar at pick No. 7 in the NFL Draft.

Zach Pressnell

Pen State tight end Tyler Warren speaks to the media at the 2025 NFL Combine.
Pen State tight end Tyler Warren speaks to the media at the 2025 NFL Combine. / Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New York Jets hold the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and they can't afford to miss on the prospect they select.

New York has a lot of holes to fill on both offense and defense. This selection is crucial to adding a day one starter to head coach Aaron Glenn's roster.

Bryce Lazenby of Newsweek recently listed Penn State tight end as one of the best fits for the Jets with the No. 7 pick in the first round.

"If the Jets want to add an offensive playmaker, Tyler Warren may be the best option," Lazenby wrote. "Warren is an elite tight end prospect who helps out in multiple phases. The tight end caught a whopping 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. Warren also rushed 26 times for 218 yards and four scores on the ground.

"In New York, Warren would immediately start at tight end, filling a huge need for the team. The Jets lost Tyler Conklin in free agency, leaving Jeremy Ruckert as the team's current starter. Warren would not only be an elite pass-catcher, he would also help improve the run game by being an elite blocker."

With the Jets losing Tyler Conklin in free agency, this idea makes sense. Warren is one of the most talented pass catchers in the entire draft and he has the ability to change the outlook of an offense in the same way that Brock Bowers changed the Las Vegas Raiders.

Adding a reliable option like Warren to Justin Fields' offense would be a huge step in the right direction, though it might be a bit of a reach at pick No. 7.

