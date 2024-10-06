Watch Minnesota Vikings Pick-Six New York Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets had a prime opportunity to take a lead against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in London.
It backfired.
Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a quick pass to the outside and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel picked Rogers off and took it to the house four a touchdown and gave the Vikings (4-0) a 10-0 lead in the first quarter in their NFL International shodown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
It was the third time the Vikings scored at least 10 points in the first quarter this season.
Rodgers’ pass was intended for Garrett Wilson, who had been a frequent early target for the former four-time MVP. But, this time Van Ginkel cut off the pass and returned it 63 yards for the touchdown.
This came right after the Jets forced the Vikings first turnover of the game on the previous drive.
That play, a first down at the New York Jets 36-yard line, Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold was lined up under center. After the snap he turned and tossed the ball to running back Ty Chandler.
It was essentially a toss sweep, but Chandler couldn’t handle the toss. It bounced out of his hands, off his glove and Jets linebacker Quincy Williams recovered it and returned it for 22 yards to the Vikings 42-yard-line.
That gave the Jets (2-2) prime opportunity to get on the board, but Rodgers’ interception squandered the chance.
On the Jets’ next drive, Rodgers threw his second interception of the game as he overthrew wide receiver Allan Lazard on a post route and the Vikings’ Camryn Bynum, giving Minnesota another chance to put points on the board.
Entering the game the Jets were coming off a 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos, which was actually worse than it sounded.
Rodgers played just the fifth game of his career without a touchdown. The quarterback’s “cadence” in pre-snap became a source of controversy. And, of course, there were Davante Adams rumors swirling everywhere, along with plenty of criticism of coach Robert Saleh.
It’s enough to make you think New York lost by 30 points.
The Vikings entered the game as one of the remaining undefeated teams led by former Jets first-round pick Sam Darnold at quarterback. Along with resurgent running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the Vikings are turning heads early in the season.